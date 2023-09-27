Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The claims were published the week in The Washington Post, which quoted a witness who described an "hours-long tussle" between the Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service at the scene of Nijjar's killing earlier this year.
The two departments have been operating in tandem – sometimes separately, sometimes co-operatively – for two years, since Surrey's previous city council began the slow process of replacing the local RCMP detachment with a new municipal police force.
On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP issued a statement to address what the detachment described as "misinformation surrounding the actions of our officers."
"It was suggested that there was a conflict regarding which police agency would 'head the investigation,' however as the police of jurisdiction, Surrey RCMP is responsible for all police investigations in Surrey," the statement said. "There is nothing to indicate this investigation was delayed in any way, either in the initial response or in subsequent investigative steps."
Contacted for comment Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Surrey Police Service said the force "concurs with the Surrey RCMP," calling the suggestion of a jurisdictional dispute "completely false."
"At this point of the policing transition in Surrey, Surrey RCMP is the current police of jurisdiction with operational control," Ian MacDonald told CTV News in an email.
"There would be no debate over this incident as there hasn’t been over the thousands of others attended by SPS and Surrey RCMP officers, separately and together."
The case was ultimately turned over to the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, something MacDonald said "all officers working" with the Surrey Police Service would have expected.
Surrey's current mayor, Brenda Locke, campaigned on a promise to reverse the city's policing transition, but required the approval of B.C.'s provincial government to do so.
In July, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth directed Surrey to keep the SPS instead, claiming that local officials had failed to provide adequate reassurances they could maintain adequate law enforcement staffing while reverting back to the RCMP.
Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to investigate Nijjar's killing outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleged may have been carried out with the involvement of the Indian government.
Though police have been tight-lipped on the details of their investigation, a spokesperson for the Gurdwaras B.C. Council revealed this week that surveillance video captured Nijjar's murder, showing a vehicle blocking him from leaving the property's parking lot. (LINK TO ABIGAIL)
Multiple gunmen then emerged to open fire on Nijjar, who was the gurdwara's president, said Moninder Singh.
"It was very well co-ordinated," Singh told CTV News on Tuesday.
IHIT said it will not comment on aspects of the investigation while it remains active and ongoing.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after authorities said groups of young people, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria traffic disrupted after dump truck flips on Pat Bay Highway
Southbound traffic into downtown Victoria was severely disrupted Wednesday after a dump rolled onto its side on the Pat Bay Highway.
-
Bylaw change could allow physician assistants to work in B.C. emergency rooms
The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.
-
Victoria police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Victoria police are asking the public to help find a man who wandered away from a Victoria halfway house and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe
A Calgary man accused in the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday following negotiations between Crown and defence lawyers.
-
'It's all about color and brightness and making people smile when they walk by': Calgary man transforms Victorian-style home into a 'Painted Lady'
Bill Hopson spent close to two years transforming his northwest Calgary home into what's known as a painted lady.
Edmonton
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
Police seek help identifying 4 who robbed southeast Edmonton liquor store
Investigators in Edmonton are searching for four people who robbed a liquor store in the city's southeast last Tuesday and they are looking to the public for help.
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario launches review into workplace injury pay after Jamaican migrant workers win legal battle
The provincial government is reviewing how workplace safety claims filed by seasonal farm workers are handled following a years-long appeal by four Jamaican migrants who were permanently injured on the job.
-
Ontario councillor calls herself a 'modern-day slave' after pay docked
An Ontario city councillor is calling herself a 'modern-day slave' after council voted to dock her pay for 30 days following an investigation by the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Is tipping 'ridiculous?' One chef thinks so, and here's why
One renowned chef is calling tipping culture 'one of the most ridiculous things in North America.'
Montreal
-
Mother, daughter found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore
A mother and her adult daughter were both found dead Wednesday in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore, according to police.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Curtain opens on Canada's largest Black film festival in Montreal
Canada's largest Black film festival kicked off Wednesday at Imperial Cinema. The Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF) features North American premieres and an Oscar contender.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
-
Closing arguments underway in trial of jail guard charged in Manitoba inmate’s death
‘I can’t breathe’ were the last words an Indigenous inmate ever said after pleading for his life during a struggle with the jail’s tactical team - these details presented in court by Crown prosecutors in their closing arguments in the trial of the jail guard charged in the death.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Throwing out your trash will cost you more in Saskatoon next year
After roughly six years of debate, Saskatoon city council has finalized its new curbside garbage utility.
-
Death of man found in Saskatoon dumpster no longer considered suspicious
Saskatoon police say they’re no longer investigating the death of a man near St. Paul’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Man who fatally struck Sask. Mountie with stolen vehicle pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton.
-
Officials believe there was no link between Gordon Block fire and gas meter sabotage
SaskEnergy and Regina's fire department say there appears to be no connection between damages to multiple gas meters and a downtown building fire, even though both happened at the same time.
-
Sask. company resurrecting Regina's old discount theatre
Fans of cheap movie nights can rejoice as a Saskatchewan company prepares to open up a new discount theatre in Regina in a matter of weeks.
Atlantic
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
-
Nova Scotia government promises 222 public housing units to address long waiting list
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
London
-
'Wasn’t expecting that': Maple Leafs players arrive to massive greeting in St. Thomas
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan couldn’t believe the size of the crowd when the team bus pulled up to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
-
London, Ont. resident a new millionaire
Marie Andree Sanon of London, Ont. won a prize worth $1-million in Lotto 6/49’S Gold Ball Draw on Aug. 23, 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Agar Hasan gets 16 years in death of Melinda Vasilije
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before being eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.