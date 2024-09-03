B.C. Conservative candidate who posted about 5G 'genocide' ousted

A B.C. Conservative candidate who was accused of spreading conspiracy theories on social media – including about a "genocide" involving 5G wireless towers – has been ousted by her party.

Rachael Weber announced her departure from the Conservatives in a Facebook post Monday, confirming she has been replaced with another candidate in the Prince George-Mackenzie riding.

"Despite these challenges, my commitment to the values that brought me to this point remains unshaken," Weber wrote. "I am seriously considering running as an Independent, more on this will come soon if I decide to run."

It's unclear who will be replacing her on the ballot. CTV News has reached out to the party for more information.

Weber's departure comes after B.C. United leader Kevin Falcon announced he was withdrawing his candidates from the October election and throwing his support behind John Rustad's Conservatives.

Both leaders agreed to a joint screening process that could see candidates from either party representing the Conservatives on the ballot next month – with Falcon telling reporters Rustad's vetting process had not been "as rigorous" as B.C. United's.

That process will see dozens of Conservative and United candidates lose a party endorsement over the coming weeks.

Weber came under fire for her years-old social media posts last month, including one that reportedly suggested 5G towers contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

Another post claimed 5G can "mess with the absorption of oxygen in the human body," according to an Aug. 20 news release from B.C. United.

The posts have since been removed.

While announcing her departure from the Conservatives on Monday, Weber accused her former party of "running under the guise of the name Conservative" while allowing B.C. United to "infiltrate" its ranks.

"We need a candidate in this riding who is actually a Conservative and will fight for these communities, not self seeking opportunistic candidates who will run for whatever party approaches them," she wrote.

With files from The Canadian Press