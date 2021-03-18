Did you know that most of the world’s plastic pollution can’t be recycled? The technology isn’t quite there yet to recycle plastics like multi-layered pouches.

It’s become a huge problem for developing countries that don’t have the resources to deal with it and much of it ends up in open-pit landfills where it’s either burned or blown away, eventually ending up in streams, rivers and eventually the oceans.

Berlin-based Cleanhub is trying to do something about it and is seeking partners to help developing countries deal with the problem. Cleanhub has recently focused on Indonesia with a local group called Tridi Oasis helping to tackle Indonesia’s plastic pollution.

Richmond-based Ocean Brands recently signed up to join the effort.

“It’s the second largest fishery in the world and the fishery’s really at threat because of all the plastic,” said Ian Ricketts, Ocean Brands president.

Cleanhub pays workers in developing countries like Indonesia to collect, sort and divert the plastic to be shipped for recycling, if there are facilities close enough. If not, the next best thing is to turn the plastic into fuel for cement processing.

“The material’s pre-processed. That it is an engineered fuel that goes in there somewhere that it’s not just burned somewhere but really incinerated in a safe environment,” said Joel Tasche, Cleanhub co-founder.

Tasche says he quit his software job three years ago to establish Cleanhub to focus on plastic pollution and to help create a circular economy to involve every industry and business that has anything to do with plastic.

“In this process we make zero money we only pay,” said Tasche.

That means partners like Ocean Brands are required to help offset the costs. In 2017 Ocean Brands says it started to reduce the amount of plastic used in its packaging and says it’s on track to reduce it by more than half by the end of this year.

While one believes plastic will ever go away, the goal is to be able to recycle more than half of it within 20 years but until the technology exists to do that it is going to take a co-ordinated effort to deal with it.

“Well I think it’s going to take everybody,” said Ricketts.