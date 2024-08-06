VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Plane modifications not properly recorded before B.C. crash: Safety board

    A Transportation Safety Board of Canada vehicle on Vancouver Island in an undated file photo. (CTV News) A Transportation Safety Board of Canada vehicle on Vancouver Island in an undated file photo. (CTV News)
    Share

    The Transportation Safety Board says a plane that crashed last year in Campbell River, B.C., was modified improperly after getting flight permits.

    The board's report on the September 2023 crash says the plane took off from Campbell River Airport with two pilots aboard who were involved in the development of a prototype aircraft with Sealand Aviation Ltd.

    The report says it was a training flight for one of the pilots to get familiar with the plane before beginning test flights for the company's prototype.

    It says the plane went down after a "power-off stall exercise," forcing a hard landing in a forested area about 18 kilometres from the Campbell River Airport, causing minor injuries to both pilots who were taken to hospital by a search and rescue helicopter.

    The report says the plane was heavily damaged, its wings and landing gear broken by the impact and its fuel tanks were damaged.

    The board's report says the flight had two permits from Transport Canada, an experimental permit and a specific purpose permit, and investigators found "the modifications did not comply with the intended conditions and limitations specified by the permits."

    The board says plane owners and pilots needed to properly record maintenance "to serve as a reliable method of determining airworthiness and aircraft status."

    "It is critical that aircraft be operated in accordance with the permit, and that any modification to an aircraft be approved before flight," the report concludes.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News