Pipeline dispute in B.C.: Journalists released, Leonardo DiCaprio shows support for First Nation

VANCOUVER -

Two journalists have been been released three days after their arrest while covering an ongoing B.C. pipeline dispute that has drawn the attention of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The journalists were arrested while covering the RCMP's enforcement of an injunction against protesters in northern B.C.

They were released by a B.C. Supreme Court judge Monday on the condition that they appear in court again in February. They must also comply with the same terms protesters are bound by, outlined in an injunction granted to Coastal GasLink by the same judge nearly two years ago.

Mounties said Friday that two people were arrested at the site for refusing to leave what they called in a statement "building-like structures," and that those people "later identified themselves as independent journalists."

Addressing the arrests in a statement Monday, B.C. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs wrote that police understand the "important constitutional role" of the media, and that the RCMP's relationship with journalists is "based on mutual respect and professionalism."

He said that the two individuals who were arrested were not detained for performing their jobs, nor were they denied access to the area or told to stay in a specific place during enforcement efforts.

Stubbs said they were among a group of 11 who were told they were breaching the injunction, and did not identify themselves as journalists during a 60-minute period during which the injunction was read and protesters were given the opportunity to leave.

He said they only identified themselves when the arrests began, and that at that point they were held in custody until they could appear before a judge, as per the injunction order.

They were among 20 people who appeared before the Prince George court Monday.

Stubb said the RCMP's expectation is that members of the media identify themselves as soon as possible, and outlined the protocol in those cases, including that journalists' presence must not be interfering with those seeking to enforce the law, or take actions that could be considered aiding or abetting protesters.

The arrests were made in an area not far from a drilling site for an under-construction natural gas pipeline, and came at the same time as the arrests of several members of the Gidimt'en clan.

On Monday, actor DiCaprio shared a post from the clan on Twitter, expressing his support for pipeline opponents.

"After setting up a blockade to protect their land, community, and sacred headwaters Wedzin Kwa from Coastal GasLink’s planned fracked gas pipeline, the Wet’suwet’en Nation has faced militarized raids from the RCMP. We must protect the rights of land defenders," he wrote.

After setting up a blockade to protect their land, community, and sacred headwaters Wedzin Kwa from Coastal GasLink’s planned fracked gas pipeline, the Wet’suwet’en Nation has faced militarized raids from the RCMP. We must protect the rights of land defenders. https://t.co/AK20TKtCSx — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 22, 2021

The clan is one of five in the Wet'suwet'en Nation. Members had set up blockades along a forest service road earlier this month. The road was cleared on Thursday, according to the RCMP.

Opposition among Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs to the 670-kilometre pipeline route sparked rallies and rail blockades across Canada early last year, while the elected council of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation and others in the area have agreed to the project.

With files from The Canadian Press