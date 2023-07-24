Person stabbed in the face during fight in Chinatown, suspect arrested: VPD

A person was stabbed in the face during a fight in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Keefer Street between Main and Columbia streets.

Two people got into a verbal argument, which then turned into a physical fight, VPD media relations officer Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News.

“During the fight, one of the people involved grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other person in the face,” she wrote.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect—59-year-old Priscilla Lun—was arrested and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, according to VPD.