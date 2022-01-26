Person critically injured during workplace accident at Pacific Centre

A police cruiser is seen outside Pacific Centre Mall in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. A police cruiser is seen outside Pacific Centre Mall in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Omicron subvariant BA.2 reported in Canada: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has detected more than 50 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2. The subvariant is widely considered 'stealthier' than the original version of Omicron because some of its genetic traits make it harder to detect.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener