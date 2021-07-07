VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are expected to provide an update Wednesday about a deadly crash downtown Tuesday night that killed a baby and injured a father.

Two vehicles collided near Hornby and Smithe streets before 7 p.m., striking two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The baby was just 11 months old.

The 31-year-old father was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries have not been released.

A black McLaren and a midsize SUV collided near the intersection Tuesday night.

The supercar was severely damaged with its front end completely crushed.

The SUV ended up on the sidewalk with its windshield smashed in and airbags deployed.

A man, believed to be the suspect, was handcuffed on scene.

Vancouver police say he was taken to hospital, though his injuries are unknown.

This intersection was closed for several hours as crash investigators did their work, but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with police is asked to come forward.