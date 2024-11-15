B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to expedite complaint from Jewish teachers' group

A group of teachers says British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to expedite a complaint of antisemitism against their union as more allegations surface.

Vancouver labour lawyer Paul Pulver, who represents BC Teachers Against Antisemitism, filed the complaint this year over what he called the "erasure of Jewish and Zionist voices and opinions" within the BC Teachers' Federation and at members' workplaces.

The group claims the union has "ostracized" the teachers either because they're Jewish or they hold "currently unpopular views" about Jews, Israel or the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

Its initial complaint filed over the summer cites more than two dozen examples of alleged antisemitism either caused or enabled by the teachers' union.

The BC Teachers' Federation was not immediately available for comment.

Pulver says in a statement issued Friday that another teacher is joining the complaint after attending a professional development day in October where she was forced to leave when she asked questions about the federation's stance on the conflict in the Middle East.

He says the teacher, like the others involved in the complaint, "can no longer see a path to flourishing in their teaching career.”

“The harassment at the October event is yet another instance of discrimination against teachers who don’t agree with the way the BCTF fosters and encourages antisemitism,” Pulver says in the release.

“They’re pleased the Tribunal recognized the urgency of their concerns, and they look forward to achieving a resolution which addresses their needs, as well as the needs of the students and families who depend on them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.