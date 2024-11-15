Impaired driving suspected after pickup crashed off BC Ferries terminal, RCMP say

A pickup truck crashed through a railing at a BC Ferries terminal early Friday morning, plunging into the chilly waters of the Strait of Georgia – and authorities suspect impaired driving was a factor.

A BC Ferries spokesperson said two people were inside the pickup when it drove between berths at the Denman Island terminal shortly before 6:45 a.m. and went into the ocean.

“Our crew responded immediately and members were able to throw life rings into the water and bring the two vehicle occupants to shore,” Sheila Reynolds told CTV News in a statement.

“Thankfully, none of our staff or crew members were injured in the incident and there was no damage to the vessel or the operational ramp.”

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the terminal and assessed both occupants, one of whom was treated at the scene then taken to hospital.

Comox Valley RCMP responded to the incident as well, and said impaired driving is “being considered as one of the factors” in the crash.

“Investigators are still reviewing all of the evidence,” said Const. Monika Terragni, in a news release. “Criminal charges will be recommended if deemed appropriate based on a thorough review of all evidence gathered.”

BC Ferries confirmed the pickup was not in the loading lanes prior to the collision.

Operations at the terminal were paused, and sailing times were impacted as engineers inspected the dock and a ferry that was docked at the time.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we took the necessary steps to ensure a safe environment before resuming service,” said Reynolds. “The vessel resumed normal operations, but the route was one sailing behind schedule.”