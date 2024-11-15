Whistler ski hill opening a day early as snowfall expected for Sea to Sky corridor

One of Whistler’s two world-famous ski hills is opening for the season one day earlier than planned, as the resort says the mountains have been receiving plenty of powder.

Whistler Blackcomb says 36 cm of snow has fallen over the last 24 hours, and the alpine has gotten 89 cm over the past week.

Now Blackcomb Mountain will be open for skiing and boarding next Thursday, Nov. 21, and Whistler Mountain the following day.

The announcement comes as Environment Canada says B.C.’s Sea to Sky region, including Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton, could receive its “first significant snowfall” of the season this weekend.

In a special weather statement Friday morning, the federal weather agency said five to 10 centimetres of snow are possible Saturday.

“A frontal system will arrive on Saturday, bringing rain to the coast and snow to areas further inland,” the notice reads. “Snow is expected to begin early Saturday morning and become mixed with rain later in the day. Precipitation will end Saturday night.”

Temperatures in the area will hover around zero degrees Celsius, meaning forecasters are unsure how much snow will accumulate on the ground.

Environment Canada also reminded drivers on the Sea to Sky highway to be ready for winter conditions and reduced visibility.