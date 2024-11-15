9 charges laid in Surrey jewelry store robbery investigation, RCMP say

A 21-year-old man is facing nine charges in connection to a robbery investigation in Surrey, RCMP announced Friday.

Myheart William was charged on Nov. 8 in Surrey provincial court with robbery, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, two counts of disguising his face with intent to commit an offence and three counts of breaching a release order.

He is being held in custody pending his next court appearance, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The charges against William stem from an investigation that began Oct. 7, when Mounties responded to a report of a robbery at a jewelry store on King George Boulevard near 101 Avenue.

The suspect in that case broke glass displays and took approximately $27,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

Investigators identified "two additional theft files involving the same suspect" and used "extensive CCTV canvassing" to obtain an image of the suspect and identify him.

While police didn't share details of the other two theft files in their release, online court records indicate both alleged offences took place in Surrey, one on Sept. 3 and the other on Oct. 6.

Two of the charges William is facing – theft under $5,000 and one of the counts of breaching a release order – stem from the Sept. 3 incident. Another three charges – robbery, one of the disguising face counts and another of the breach of release order counts – are from Oct. 6.

On Nov. 7, the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Shaughnessy Street in Coquitlam with the help of heavily armed Emergency Response Team members.

Investigators seized evidence and recovered some of the stolen jewelry during their search, police said.

Online court records indicate William's next scheduled appearance is set for Monday afternoon in Surrey provincial court.