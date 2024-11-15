Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says

A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published a summary of its inquiry committee's consent agreement with Jordan Gerrard earlier this week.

Gerrard's misconduct occurred between February and April of 2023, according to the college.

"Nurses are only permitted to access personal and health information for purposes that are consistent with their professional responsibilities and are not permitted to access the health records of patients that are not in their care," the summary reads.

It does not elaborate on the specifics of Gerrard's case, saying only that the nurse has voluntarily agreed to a seven-day registration suspension and a reprimand as discipline for the misconduct.

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the summary concludes.