Pedestrian struck by garbage truck in East Vancouver
A garbage truck sits behind police tape at Main Street and 33rd Avenue on Aug. 13, 2019. (Jim Fong)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 12:26PM PDT
A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a garbage truck in Vancouver Tuesday.
Video from the scene shows police at Main Street and 33rd Avenue and what appeared to be a City of Vancouver garbage truck behind police tap.
It's unclear how badly the pedestrian was hurt or what caused the collision.
Eastbound lanes on 33rd at Main were closed as police investigated.