VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect arrested after 'waving around a knife' outside Vancouver school, police say

    Share

    A suspect was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife outside a Vancouver elementary school on Friday – just as the young students were heading home for the day.

    Video of the incident shared with CTV News shows the man on the ground, surrounded by police near the entrance to Crosstown Elementary, as a crowd of children were being picked up by their parents.

    “At our kid’s school, man. What a failed city,” says the man behind the camera. “This is what we have to deal with at our kids’ schools.”

    The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to the school shortly before 3 p.m. with reports of a man “waving around a knife.”

    “Officers arrested the man, who had conditions not to be in possession of knives,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email. “He was taken to jail and will be facing charges.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News