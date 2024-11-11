Suspect arrested after 'waving around a knife' outside Vancouver school, police say

A suspect was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife outside a Vancouver elementary school on Friday – just as the young students were heading home for the day.

Video of the incident shared with CTV News shows the man on the ground, surrounded by police near the entrance to Crosstown Elementary, as a crowd of children were being picked up by their parents.

“At our kid’s school, man. What a failed city,” says the man behind the camera. “This is what we have to deal with at our kids’ schools.”

The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to the school shortly before 3 p.m. with reports of a man “waving around a knife.”

“Officers arrested the man, who had conditions not to be in possession of knives,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email. “He was taken to jail and will be facing charges.”