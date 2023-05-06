Pedestrian dies after car crash in Surrey: RCMP

A woman has died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a road in Surrey Friday night, RCMP say.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 103A block of Scott Road. The woman was attempting to cross the street between intersections when she was struck by a 2006 Chrysler 300 that was travelling south.

The pedestrian, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the police investigation.

Mounties say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, but the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area around 103A Avenue and Scott Road between 10:40 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Friday is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 23-70473.