Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus in New Westminster
One person has died after being hit by a bus in New Westminster Tuesday evening, according to police.
Authorities were called to East 8th Avenue near Chilliwack Street around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department, where they found "an unresponsive person, who had been fatally injured from a transit bus."
No additional details about the victim were provided.
Investigators from multiple agencies, including the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the Integrated Collision Analysis and the BC Coroner’s Service, attended the scene.
"“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” Sgt. Justine Thom wrote in a media release.
“We have a large team of investigators working together to determine how this happened, but we are still in the early stages at this point.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 604-525-5411.
