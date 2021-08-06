VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by a garbage truck in Surrey early Friday morning.

The collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood, the RCMP said in a news release issued hours later.

A garbage truck struck a pedestrian on King George Highway near 180th Avenue, officials said.

Paramedics were sent to the scene, but no patient was transported to hospital for further care. Mounties later confirmed that the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver has spoken to police, but no further details have been made public about what happened.

Mounties are investigating, and ask anyone with dash-cam video or more information to contact the Surrey detachment.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information is available.