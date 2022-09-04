Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
The Civil Resolution Tribunal decision, posted online Thursday, outlined a dispute between the owners and a German food stand that also sold dog treats at the 2021 market. The owners bought their dog a pork hock bone and it "undisputedly fell ill and was diagnosed with bone fragments in its small intestine," the decision said.
The owners claimed just over $2,000 through CRT to cover vet costs and the distress experienced, alleging the market stand was "negligent and falsely advertised the bone was safe for dogs." The business, however, said it was the owners' responsibility to ensure the treats were safe.
In her decision, tribunal vice-chair Shelley Lopez wrote the issue was whether the market stand was negligent or in breach of contract for selling the bones. Lopez said her decision was made based on the balance of probabilities, meaning one scenario was more likely than not.
Lopez said the two parties agree there was a sign posted at the stand with "a caricature of a smiling dog with a bone in its mouth." The sign read, "Do you want to see your dog this happy? If your answer is YES take a doggie bone home."
The sign also said the bones were $2.50 each.
"Based on the signage, I find (the business) advertised the leftover pork bones as being suitable for dogs," Lopez wrote.
"(The business) admits this, and says it did so mistakenly based on its past experience of receiving many customer requests for the bones for their dogs. However, I do not find the ad went so far as to expressly advertise the bones were safe for dogs."
Lopez explained the dog owners are responsible for proving the company breached a standard of care. To do that, they must also prove the pork bone "was in fact inherently unsafe for dogs, as opposed to their dog’s injuries being the result of an unfortunate accident."
"The difficulty … is that while they say their veterinarian stated that the pork bone was not safe for dogs, none of the invoices or veterinarian notes in evidence say this," Lopez's decision said.
"I accept that the pork bone fragmented and the splinters caused the dog’s internal injuries. However, I am unable to conclude from the veterinarian records that pork bones are unsafe for dogs just because the … dog sustained an injury from chewing on such a bone."
As a result, Lopez determined the owners failed to prove the company breached the standard of care because they weren't able to prove the bone wasn't safe for dogs. The owners' claim was dismissed.
The American Kennel Club advises dog owners not to share pork bones with their pets. The AKC recommends giving dogs large cow or bison bones, but only if uncooked, to decrease the potential for splintering.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the business for comment. The CRT decision said the business voluntarily agreed to no longer sell the pork hocks as dog bones.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. under province-wide dangerous persons alert after potentially random attacks
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Victoria school board apologizes 100 years after Chinese segregation policy
The Greater Victoria School Board has issued an apology to Chinese Canadians some 100 years after the school board decided to segregate young Chinese students in the public school system.
-
Vancouver Island father and son win medals at world rowing competition
Len Morris and his son, Jasper, of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island, were both medal winners at an international rowing competition hosted in the U.K. last month. The pair were representing Team Canada as outrigging rowers at the International Va’a Federation IVF World Sprints Championships in mid-August.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide
One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.
-
Street closures for Pride Parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
Downtown Calgary will be a little more challenging to navigate Sunday, with a number of road closures around 9 Avenue for the Calgary Pride parade.
-
2-vehicle collision disrupts traffic in southwest Calgary
A two vehicle collision Sunday morning at the intersection of 14 Street and Anderson Road S.W. is disrupting traffic.
Edmonton
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Toronto
-
This Ontario couple moved into a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Investigation into death of 3-year-old in Hamilton conservation area ongoing
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl at a conservation area in Hamilton.
-
Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge
Two men are in hospital following an overnight double shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
-
After a season of league-leading attendance numbers, Montreal Alliance GM sees pro basketball growing
After a season that drew basketball fans from across Montreal to the Verdun Auditorium, Montreal Alliance management is looking forward to building on what the team built in its first season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).
Winnipeg
-
'We have to come together': front line patrols gather for unity walk
Winnipeg's front line patrol organizations gathered downtown Saturday for a unity walk to show support for the city's most vulnerable people.
-
Here is what's open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg
Labour Day is Monday. Sept. 7, and as a result, several businesses and city services will either be closed or operating on reduced hours.
-
Small businesses continue to struggle post pandemic: report
Small business insolvency numbers continue to rise in Canada post-pandemic, but a recent report shows that current bankruptcy statistics aren't telling the whole story when it comes to small business closures in our country.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. under province-wide dangerous persons alert after potentially random attacks
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Regina
-
Woman charged after alleged assault with a knife: Regina police
An incident involving a knife resulted in one woman being charged according to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Sask. under province-wide dangerous persons alert after potentially random attacks
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
A vibrant culture: Regina Hungarian Club marks 100th anniversary with weekend long celebration
The Regina Hungarian Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Queen City on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
This Ontario couple moved into a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
London
-
London fire crews respond to two Sunday morning fires
London fire crews continue to put out hot spots after a large blaze early Sunday morning.
-
Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following stand-off
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
The 125th Powassan Fall Fair; a tradition returns
The Powassan Agricultural Society is hosting its 125th Fall Fair this weekend.
-
Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow is a cultural celebration
Batchewana First Nation is holding its annual pow wow this weekend. It is a traditional celebration of culture for the people of Batchewana; however, it is also a chance for non-indigenous people to learn about first nation culture.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Kitchener man charged after two people injured in separate collisions in Toronto
A Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection with two collisions in Toronto on Saturday that sent two people to hospital.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.