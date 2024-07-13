VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pay parking now in effect at Spanish Banks

    Parking is no longer free for beachgoers heading to Spanish Banks.

    City workers were seen installing new signage for the parking lots at the popular beach on Friday, which was the first day of parking fees in the area.

    It now costs $1 per hour to park during the peak season between May and September, with cheaper rates outside of that time period.

    The Vancouver Park Board approved the pay parking pilot project back in May, noting that Spanish Banks was the only beach in the city with free parking, and that the revenue will help the "underfunded" board.

    The move was controversial, however, with more than 4,000 people signing a petition against introducing pay parking at the beach ahead of the board's vote.

    Public outcry led to the withdrawal of a similar proposal to charge for parking at Spanish Banks back in 2018.

