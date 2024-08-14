VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver

    During the searches, police seized 49 kilograms of MDMA and the chemical precursors to produce another 80 kilograms. (RCMP) During the searches, police seized 49 kilograms of MDMA and the chemical precursors to produce another 80 kilograms. (RCMP)
    Share

    Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.

    The investigation began in the spring of 2022, when police identified several people and properties believed to be involved in producing and selling the street drug MDMA.

    Later that summer, investigators executed four search warrants on properties in Maple Ridge and Coquitlam, arresting five people and discovering one of the properties housed a "large, sophisticated economic-based synthetic drug lab that was capable of producing multi-kilograms of MDMA per cycle," police said in a news release Wednesday.

    During the searches, officers seized 49 kilograms of MDMA and chemical precursors to produce another 80 kilograms, according to the release. Police say the combined haul was enough to create 2.5 million doses of the potentially deadly drug.

    A Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, a Tesla 3, and more than $51,000 in cash were also confiscated.

    Authorities identified the suspects as Dennis Halstead, Shawn Cappis, Balbinder Johal, Richard Waugh, and Christopher Alves. All five men were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

    "Access and availability to illicit synthetic drugs is a primary factor in many deaths," the RCMP release said.

    "These drugs come from unsanctioned, uncontrolled, and profit-driven facilities. MDMA can pose major health risks to its users, possibly leading to overdose and death."

    Investigators are expected to reveal more details about the case during a news conference at B.C. RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Wednesday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain

    Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News