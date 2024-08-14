Fire leaves 4 critically injured, dozens displaced from Vancouver affordable housing

VANCOUVER
    Crews battle a fire at an affordable housing property in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood on Aug. 14, 2024. (Credit: Alex Doubrava) Crews battle a fire at an affordable housing property in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood on Aug. 14, 2024. (Credit: Alex Doubrava)
    A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight has left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Service said crews were called to the Seven Maples building at 1987 West 7th Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the residential property.

    B.C. Emergency Health Services said 11 ambulances attended the scene, with both primary care and advanced care paramedics providing emergency medical treatment to residents.

    "Four patients were transported to hospital in critical condition and four were transported in stable condition,” BCEHS public information officer Rachelle Bown said in an email.

    Some 38 people were forced from their home as a result of the fire, and it's unclear when they might be able to return.

    The property is listed on a BC Housing document as offering affordable housing to seniors and adults with disabilities.

    Firefighters told CTV News the structure was uninhabitable as of Wednesday morning, and that an assessment would be completed later in the day.

    In the meantime, crews are supporting "limited re-entry for residents to recover items," VFRS said in a statement.

    According to officials, 20 of the displaced residents had registered with the Vancouver Emergency Management Agency as of 8 a.m.

    "Short-term accommodation, as well as food, clothing and other needed services" will be provided through the Emergency Support Services program, VFRS said.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Yasmin Gandham 

