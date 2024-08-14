N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.

A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.

Adam, whose last name was not provided, was on vacation in Victoria when he drove past the scene of a crash where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian, according to the Victoria Police Department.

The VicPD says that Adam immediately sprang into action and provided first aid to the pedestrian, and stayed by their side even after paramedics arrive. The victim ultimately died at the scene.

“Although the pedestrian sadly succumbed to their injuries at the scene, Adam showed remarkable compassion by offering care in their final moments,” a Tuesday news release from the VicPD reads. “He shared with officers that his sole goal was to comfort the victim so they would not have to die alone.”

The department says the responding police officer nominated Adam for a civic service award, but he couldn’t receive it in person because he was travelling home.

However, while attending the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Halifax on Tuesday, VicPD Chief Del Manak was able to deliver the award directly to Adam.

“On behalf of the entire Victoria Police Department, I would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Adam for his compassion and selflessness during what turned out to be a very tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family,” Manak said in the release.

“This story highlights a characteristic that unites us all as Canadians, regardless of which coast we are on: an unwavering desire to help one another in times of need.”

The VicPD says it created the award to recognize community members who demonstrate a noble act of service, and that Adam’s name will join prior recipients in the department’s Hall of Honour.

Police say the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.