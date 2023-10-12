Path home secured for B.C. church group that was in Israel during Hamas attack

A church group from B.C.'s Lower Mainland that was in Israel when war broke out over the weekend has found a potential path home – but it will be costly.

The group had been hoping to depart Tel Aviv this coming Sunday on an Air Canada flight, but has been forced to make other arrangements.

The 26 people, most of whom are with the Southridge Fellowship Church in Langley, crossed the border into Jordan following the surprise attack by Hamas last Saturday, and Israel has since closed its land borders.

Southridge pastor Brent Chapman, who is with the group, told CTV News that Air Canada has allowed them to rebook their flights home without penalty, but that they must find another Air Canada flight home.

"So we are having to buy tickets to Dubai (out of pocket)," Chapman said in an email Thursday. "AC will get us home to Vancouver from there."

The group is expecting to pay as much as $600 per person to make their way from Jordan to the United Arab Emirates, Chapman said

The travellers – who also include members of the Sardis Fellowship in Chilliwack – arrived in Israel the day before the attack, and were on a hiking tour when the violence erupted.

Chapman said the group was heartbroken by news coming from the war, but that they were some distance from the fighting, and he never felt unsafe.

The Canadian Armed Forces has been working to bring Canadian citizens and their families home from Israel, with the first two evacuation flights leaving Israel Thursday morning. More trips are planned over the coming days.

"The safety and security of Canadians at home and abroad is always our top priority," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday. "The situation on the ground is volatile, we're actively helping our citizens and permanent residents come back to Canada."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro and CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello