About 200 passengers were stuck on board for hours after a ferry struck a dock on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard told CTV News its crews were on standby to evacuate the Queen of Surrey at around 12:30 p.m. The agency's hovercraft can take 100 passengers at a time if needed, but it appeared their vehicles would be left on the vessel for the time being.

The update came more than four hours after the vessel hit the end of berthing structure at the Langdale terminal when making a turn.

The ferry had been arriving from Horseshoe Bay at the time, BC Ferries' executive director of public affairs said.

"It did come into contact with a pontoon," Deborah Marshall said.

She said a full investigation will determine why the crash happened, adding that incidents like Tuesday's are very rare.

No injuries were reported, but the ferry was "held up" for several hours as its crew waited for help from a tugboat. Those on board were unable to get off the vessel until it was moved.

The ferry was stuck resting on the edge of a fender panel from about 8 a.m. until 11:30, when the tugboat reached the Queen of Surrey and crews began to dislodge the ship.

"It looks like there is some superficial damage to the vessel but we do have to do a full inspection of both the vessel as well as the berthing structure. That will be conducted as soon as we can," Marshall said.

It is not yet known when the Queen of Surrey will be back in service.

She made similar comments about the dock, saying an inspection will determine the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, those who planned on using the route between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale faced sailing cancellations. BC Ferries said service will not resume Tuesday evening.

Service will be provided by the Queen of Cowichan, which will leave Horseshoe Bay at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Langdale at 6:40 and 8:55 p.m.

Travellers are advised that vehicle capacity is limited.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this delay," BC Ferries said in a statement.

Foot passengers who can't wait can take water taxis between the government dock at Horseshoe Bay and Gibsons Landing, and from Horseshoe Bay to Hopkins Landing. The taxis are in shuttle mode and free of charge.

"Both are non-reservable and based on space availability," BC Ferries said in a statement.

Anyone with a vehicle is advised to travel through Earls Cove and Saltery Bay, Powell River and Comox, Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay or Duke Point and Tsawwassen.

The ferry was scheduled to leave Horseshoe Bay at 7:31 a.m. and arrive at the Langdale terminal at 8:11 a.m. It was then expected to head back to Horseshoe Bay at 8:40, but did not depart, according to the departures schedule online.

Speaking in Victoria, the Minister of Transportation said her understanding was that it could take a few hours to get people off the ferry.

"I'm always concerned when there's an incident anywhere, especially ferries," Claire Trevena said.

"Every time there's an incident, there's great concern."

Trevena said she has not heard an explanation of how or why the vessel ran into the dock. Still, she said she's confident in the ferry provider's record.

"I have to say, BC Ferries does thousands and thousands of trips, every single day, and the fact that we have incidents so rarely is a testament to their safety."

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Bhinder Sajan

NEW: @CoastGuardCAN hovercraft now on scene with tugboat. @BCFerries Queen of Surrey still stuck at Langdale dock, lots of people around watching it all unfold. Passengers on the ferry are still waiting to get off. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/aLKpgEnEPd — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) March 26, 2019

NEW: @CoastGuardCAN hovercraft now on scene with tugboat. @BCFerries Queen of Surrey still stuck at Langdale dock, lots of people around watching it all unfold. Passengers on the ferry are still waiting to get off. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/aLKpgEnEPd — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) March 26, 2019

Updates in BC Ferries dock crash:

- No service on Langdale-Horseshoe Bay route until tonight

- Water taxis running free of charge

- Could take hours to get passengers off Queen of Surreyhttps://t.co/cjv1RsLX0R — Kendra Mangione (@kendramangione) March 26, 2019

Appears BC Ferries Queen of Surrey hit the Gambier Island side dock at Langdale Terminal and is stuck on it. MORE Details and photos at https://t.co/LNsdhHwUoT pic.twitter.com/DvCggOlOHU — Duane Burnett (@DuaneBurnett) March 26, 2019