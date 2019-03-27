BC Ferries says it has begun interviewing crew members as it tries to figure out if a mechanical problem, human error or some combination of the two is to blame for a crash that left passengers stranded aboard the Queen of Surrey for 10 hours on Tuesday.

“We will be conducting a full investigation and I don’t want to preclude that so I wouldn’t want to make any speculation,” said spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

The crash happened as the ship was attempting to berth at the Langdale terminal just after 8 a.m.

The vessel failed to navigate the turn and slammed into a concrete pile – coming to rest on a heap of mangled rebar and crushed concrete.

“Our engineering crew are currently developing a repair plan,” said Marshall. “I can tell you there was damage to the hull plating at the bow of the vessel, there was also damage to the rudder, and some other items on the vessel.”

In the meantime, the Queen of Coquitlam has been pressed into service on the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is aware of the incident and is still gathering information before deciding whether to launch its own separate investigation.