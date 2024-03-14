VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Passengers stranded on Whistler gondola

An image from Whistler-Blackcomb's web cam shows a gondola that stopped running on Thursday, March 14, 2024. An image from Whistler-Blackcomb's web cam shows a gondola that stopped running on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
A gondola at Whistler-Blackcomb came to a sudden stop Thursday afternoon, literally leaving everyone aboard hanging.

Visitors have been posting to social media, reporting being stuck for upwards of an hour and the resort's webcam shows the gondola at a standstill.

A statement from the resort is expected shortly.

This is a developing story. More to come.

