Parents of toddler killed in 2021 crash relieved after charges laid

The parents of a toddler killed in a crash in downtown Vancouver last year are relieved after learning a driver has been charged.

Vancouver police said 30-year-old Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh is charged with a count of dangerous driving causing death and another count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash took place on July 6, 2021, when a black McLaren and a Ford Escape collided near the intersection of Hornby and Smithe streets.

The collision caused the SUV to mount the sidewalk, striking Michael Hiiva, who was holding his 23-month-old daughter Ocean.

Both drivers remained on scene, and the driver of the Ford Escape was arrested but later released.

Ocean died, while Hiiva suffered serious injuries – though he told CTV News his injuries were nothing compared to his mental scars.

"I'm still processing that she was in my arms and she was just taken right out,” the grieving father said Thursday.

"When I was in the hospital bed, I continued to see a car rolling towards me.”

Ocean’s mother, Star Joinson, who was right across the street, said the charges are a big relief.

"There was basically no justice for our daughter’s death until he was charged," she added. "We were afraid because originally they were telling us that criminality was hard to prove.”

Zadeh was scheduled to be in court Wednesday, but online records indicate a warrant was issued for the driver for failing to appear.

Zadeh is now scheduled to appear Friday.

Ocean’s parents told CTV News they don’t plant to attend the court proceedings, but have been considering other legal action.

“I didn’t even have a chance to raise her,” he said. “She was torn away from me.”