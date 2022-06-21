Paddler missing after solo kayaking trip prompts search along B.C. creek
Paddler missing after solo kayaking trip prompts search along B.C. creek
A search is underway for a paddler who went missing after his solo kayaking trip in B.C.'s East Kootenay region.
Mounties said Monday the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue Team is looking for 46-year-old Peter Jolles, who is from Virginia.
Police said Jolles left for a paddling trip down Bugaboo Creek on Sunday, but didn't arrive at his designated pick-up location.
Rescue crews searched the area that day and found Jolles' green inflatable kayak. They didn't find the paddler, however.
"Columbia Valley RCMP is asking pedestrians to avoid the search area, namely the banks around the Lower Bugaboo Falls area and Bugaboo Creek, to allow search teams to work freely," said Sgt. Darren Kakuno in a news release Monday.
Investigators said Jolles was last seen wearing a black dry suit, grey life jacket and a white helmet. He is white, about 6'5" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has shoulder length wavy hair.
Anyone who sees Jolles or knows where he is, is asked to called Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.
