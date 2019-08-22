

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





After appealing to a driver to come forward and speak to investigators, police say the registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatal Abbotsford hit and run has met with detectives.

On Tuesday night, at around 8:30 p.m., police say "a newer model SUV" struck a 77-year-old South Asian man who was walking on Marshall Road, between Emerson and Broadway streets

The man was taken to hospital, where he died Wednesday morning, police said.

Witnesses stopped to assist the victim and act as interpreters at the scene, but driver had fled the scene.

Police then sent out a call to the driver "to do the right thing and come forward to speak with investigators" and on Wednesday night, officers posted to Twitter saying the driver had reached out.

The investigation is still ongoing, they added.

Anyone else who may have seen the incident or have dashcam or surveillance footage of it, are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225. Tips can also be provided via text message at 22973 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday