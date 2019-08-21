

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford are investigating after an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the city Tuesday night.

The incident took place at 8:30 p.m. in the 32600 block of Marshall Road, between Emerson and Broadway streets. Police say the vehicle -- "a newer model SUV" -- struck a 77-year-old South Asian man who was walking on the roadway.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died Wednesday morning, police said.

Witnesses stopped to assist the victim and act as interpreters at the scene, according to police. Those individuals, as well as anyone else who may have seen the incident or have dashcam or surveillance footage of it, are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225. Tips can also be provided via text message at 22973 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police also called on the driver of the vehicle "to do the right thing and come forward to speak with investigators."