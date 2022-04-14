Overrun with rabbits, Surrey animal shelter seeks foster home volunteers

As Easter approaches, the City of Surrey is looking for volunteers who can provide foster homes for rabbits.

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre currently has 22 bunnies in its care, despite being equipped to house only four to eight, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

To deal with what it calls "a notable increase in abandoned rabbits," the centre is asking for volunteers who can commit to housing a rabbit for at least two weeks.

It's also reminding people that buying a pet as a gift means taking on years of responsibility for that animal's care.

"While it may seem like a great idea to buy a rabbit for children to have at Easter, it is important to understand all the requirements for caring for a rabbit before buying one," the city's statement reads.

"Rabbits generally live for five to eight years depending on their breed and environment, but can live for as long as 12 years. Before deciding to purchase a rabbit, make sure you are prepared to care for them that long."

Those interested in fostering a rabbit can contact the shelter by emailing adoption@surrey.ca or calling 604-574-6622.

Other ways to help include adopting a rabbit on a permanent basis, donating rabbit-related items from the shelter's Amazon wishlist, and making and donating a "rabbit care package."

More information can be found on the centre's Facebook page.