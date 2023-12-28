Overpass strike in Delta closes Highway 99 southbound

A truck collided with an overpass in Delta Thursday, prompting road closures and a heavy presence of first responders.

DriveBC reported a "vehicle incident" on Highway 99 at the 112 Street overpass around noon. The highway has been closed southbound and traffic on the overpass has been halted in both directions.

There have been at least 30 overpass strikes across the province since December 2021, the majority of which were recorded this year.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure detailed the province's plans to deter those costly and dangerous crashes, including an increased fine of $575 for over-height vehicles.

That's five times the previous penalty of $115, making B.C.'s fine the highest of its kind in Canada, according to officials.

Trucking companies associated with repeated overpass crashes will face escalating consequences, which can include "potential suspension and possible cancellation of a company's carrier safety certificate, essentially preventing their operation in B.C.," the ministry said in a Dec.14 news release.

The government is also requiring dump trucks to be equipped with warning devices that alert drivers if their vehicle's box is raised while in motion.

That requirement comes into effect on June 1, 2024, after which drivers will face a $598 fine for non-compliance.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said officials have begun suspending a company's entire fleet while incidents are investigated, a practice the province has confirmed will be a "permanent tool" in the government's crackdown.

This is a developing story. More to come.

A photo of the overpass strike provided by Alexmosv Molina. .