VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Overnight lane closures scheduled on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge for inspections

    The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge -- officially the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing -- is seen in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com) The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge -- officially the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing -- is seen in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com)
    Share

    Starting on Sunday, some lanes will be closed overnight on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge between East Vancouver and the North Shore for five nights so crews can perform routine inspections.

    One or two lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday, transportation officials say.

    The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says lanes will be closed in only one direction each night, and at least one lane will remain open to traffic in that direction for the duration of the closure. The Ironworkers normally has three lanes going each way.

    Over the five nights, crews will perform a routine inspection of the bridge deck, and it will take that long due to the bridge’s size, the ministry says.

    “Annual inspections of all ministry structures are required to ensure preventive maintenance is done and to inform future rehabilitation programs,” officials explained in a media release.

    The ministry tells drivers to expect minor delays and to use caution around the work zone. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

    Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News