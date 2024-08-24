Overnight lane closures scheduled on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge for inspections

Starting on Sunday, some lanes will be closed overnight on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge between East Vancouver and the North Shore for five nights so crews can perform routine inspections.

One or two lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday, transportation officials say.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says lanes will be closed in only one direction each night, and at least one lane will remain open to traffic in that direction for the duration of the closure. The Ironworkers normally has three lanes going each way.

Over the five nights, crews will perform a routine inspection of the bridge deck, and it will take that long due to the bridge’s size, the ministry says.

“Annual inspections of all ministry structures are required to ensure preventive maintenance is done and to inform future rehabilitation programs,” officials explained in a media release.

The ministry tells drivers to expect minor delays and to use caution around the work zone.