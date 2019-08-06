

CTV News Vancouver





Drivers heading across the Alex Fraser Bridge overnight will experience some lane closures over the next couple of weeks, the provincial transportation ministry says.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 6 until Aug. 18, one lane in each direction will be closed overnight.

While specific times of the closures aren't determined, a ministry spokesperson said, southbound lane closures could take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. while northbound lane closures could take place between 7:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Lane closures won't necessarily be in place during those entire time frames, however.

The closures, the ministry says, is part of a $70-million project aimed at helping improve capacity by adding a lane and creating a moveable barrier for a counterflow system.

"Crews will remove the southbound painted lines and then begin applying the permanent lane lines," a statement from the ministry says.

Drivers are also reminded that the maximum speed limit on the bridge changed last week, dropping by from 90 km/h to 70 km/h.