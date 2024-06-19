Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route

Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

Space for leashed dogs and cats in carriers is now available on the upper decks of the Spirit of British Columbia and the Spirit of Vancouver Island and will be added on the Coastal Celebration and the Queen of New Westminster by the end of June.

“We’ve been preparing our vessels and crew for what promises to be one of our busiest summers yet. These new pet areas mean extra comfort for canine and feline friends and family members – and their people – through the peak season and beyond," Melanie Lucia, with BC Ferries said in a media release Tuesday.

"By growing the number of safe, accessible pet spaces on our biggest ships, we are also providing a better experience for pet parents parked on our lower car decks so they have the choice to get outside with their animals.”

Customer surveys, according to BC Ferries, have shown widespread support for expanding these outdoor areas. The designated areas are accessed by a dedicated stairwell or elevator, waste bags and water bowls are provided, and cleaning will be done "regularly."

Pets other than cats or dogs are not allowed.