The Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show & The BC Bike Show

Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Trump hawks US$399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after US$355M ruling against him
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul apologizes for using Canada-Hamas analogy in defending Israel
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Vancouver Island
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
Calgary
Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary
One person is in Foothills Hospital after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.
Calgary protesters believe democracy is under attack in Senegal
Senegal is considered one of Africa's most stable nations - but president Macky Sall’s decision to delay the election is creating unrest and that's worrying members of Calgary's Senegalese community.
U.S. star Jordan Stolz claims second gold at world speedskating championship
Speedskating star Jordan Stolz of the United States won his second gold medal in as many days at the world championship with Saturday's victory in the 1,000-metre event.
Edmonton
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Bouchard scores overtime goal to help Oilers top Dallas Stars 4-3
Evan Bouchard scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime, and seven seconds into a power play, to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Toronto
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings that left one person dead, teen seriously injured: police
Two shootings at a North York intersection that occurred less than 24 hours apart and left one person dead and a teenager seriously injured are believed to be connected, Toronto police said.
Ontario man charged with uttering death threats against protesters outside Toronto hospital: police
Toronto police have charged an Ontario man who allegedly threatened to harm protesters outside of a downtown hospital earlier this week.
Recently listed revamped church loft a 'crown jewel of Toronto condos'
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Montreal
Shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police investigating fatal crash on McPhillips
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating a fatal crash near the northern edge of the city.
How Manitobans can take part in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count
The Great Backyard Bird Count is taking flight around the globe this weekend.
Saskatoon
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
Regina
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
Team Saskatchewan makes strong start at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Team Saskatchewan made a strong start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Friday night with a win against Team P.E.I.
Atlantic
First hybrid operating room going to Saint John, not Fredericton, according to physician advocacy group
Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say the suite is destined for Saint John instead.
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
New program aims to get more African Nova Scotian teachers into public school system
Acadia University and the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute are collaborating to bring an Africentric bachelor of education program to the school.
London
'Excited to learn to skate': Program gives 30 children an introduction to hockey
Stepping onto the ice isn't always the smoothest when it's your first time — but thanks to the Bauer First Shift program, children from London and St. Thomas, Ont. are being introduced to the basics of hockey.
Suspect identified after alleged stabbing leaves victim with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The suspect, a 54-year-old St. Thomas man, is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Kathryn Shailer named Ontario NDP candidate ahead of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection
The upcoming Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection will fill the vacancy left by former MPP Monte McNaughton.
Northern Ontario
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Kitchener
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.