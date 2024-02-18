VANCOUVER
The Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show & The BC Bike Showreturn to the Vancouver Convention Centre on March 2nd & 3rd!

Step into The Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show to visit over 250 exhibitors offering the latest camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor clothing, scuba diving & ultimate adventure travel destinations! Enjoy over 40 adventure presentations to help you plan your next adventure. PLUS – catch special guest Survivorman, Les Stroud live at the show!

The BC Bike Showis BC’s ultimate cycling event! Try & buy the best in bikes, accessories & apparel. Don’t miss Crazy Jump Jam by the pros, the Outdoor Demo Track, cycle presentations & more! Bring the kids along for awesome interactive experiences with Pro Riders.

The Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show & The BC Bike Show will run from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, March 2nd & 10am to 5pm on Sunday, March 3rd in the East Building of the Vancouver Convention Centre!

