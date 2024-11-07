The Gingerbread Men: A(nother) Holiday Cabaret

An Arts Club Theatre Company presentation

December 5–22, 2024

Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

THE SWINGING CHRISTMAS CONCERT RETURNS

Back by popular demand, The Gingerbread Men are mixing up a sweet blend of their favourite hits with some exciting new toe-tapping tunes! Prepare to be whisked away on a dough-lightful cabaret of classic holiday songs and merriment. With their signature banter and buttery-smooth harmonies, these crooners are ready to give you a holly jolly good time. Their repertoire spans many musical genres including doo wop, jazz, standards, and barbershop, all while ensuring they don’t stray too far from the versions you know and love. The charming Gingerbread Men are sure to gingersnap you into the Christmas spirit!