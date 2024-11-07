The Gingerbread Men: A(nother) Holiday Cabaret
Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
New DNA evidence rewrites long-told stories of people in ancient Pompeii
When a volcanic eruption buried the ancient city of Pompeii, the last desperate moments of its citizens were preserved in stone for centuries.
PM Trudeau revives Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee after Trump win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
LIVE NOW Three Winnipeg police officers charged after investigation
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged following an investigation.
The world's 10 richest people got a record US$64 billion richer from Trump's re-election
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Police in southern Mexico find 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway
Police in a southern Mexico region rife with drug cartel violence have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway, prosecutors in the state of Guerrero said Thursday.
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
Wayne Gretzky, Elon Musk and a few pro golfers: Here's who attended Trump's victory party
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump welcomed a variety of attendees at his victory celebrations in Florida this week, from his family, supporters and political allies to a selection of high-profile figures.
43 monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. Police say there is no serious danger
Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is "almost no danger" to the public.
Vancouver Island
Parks Canada halts controversial deer cull on B.C. island, seeks 'reimagined solution'
Federal officials have spared the lives of the remaining invasive deer on a small British Columbia island, pausing the final phase of their plan to eradicate the animals in the eleventh hour.
Judicial recount in Surrey-Guildford underway, starting with 28 unreported ballots
Election officials filed into an industrial building in Surrey, B.C., to begin a judicial recount for the most narrowly won riding in British Columbia's election, starting with 28 extra ballots found to have gone unreported days after the vote.
B.C. man with autism poses for photos with thousands of celebrities
For as long as Adam Davies can recall, he’s had just one dream.
Kelowna
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Edmonton
Holyrood housing project goes up in flames
Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.
2 killed in series of crashes on Highway 44 near Morinville
Two people were killed and two more were hurt in a series of crashes west of Morinville on Wednesday.
Scaffolding company fined in Peace River Pulp Mill death
The supplier of scaffolding a worker fell from and died at the Peace River Pulp Mill in 2022 has been fined $350,000.
Calgary
Hurricanes prevail 7-6 over Tigers in wild one in Lethbridge
The Lethbridge Hurricanes turned a one-night homestand into a wild one-goal victory Wednesday night, defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-6.
New attempted murder charge laid in 2023 shootings: Calgary police
New charges have been laid in connection with multiple organized-crime-related shootings in Calgary last year.
Calgary to plant 930,000 new tress to increase urban canopy
Calgary is set to see a massive increase in the number of trees throughout the city.
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Polytechnic opens its doors to the community with open house
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
Town of Coaldale set to debut new month-long winter festival
The Town of Coaldale is introducing a new festival just in time for the holiday season.
Lethbridge Sports Council hosts southern Alberta sport leadership conference
Dozens of high school and post secondary athletes from across the Lethbridge region gathered for a sport leadership conference Wednesday.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg firefighters could have 24-hour shifts
A major schedule change is being considered by the city and the union representing firefighters.
Meth, weed found in box of chocolates donated to Brandon food hamper program
A box of chocolates donated to a Brandon non-profit helping vulnerable people was found to have marijuana and meth inside.
Regina
Sask. premier announces all new cabinet ministers following election win
The Saskatchewan Party will enter government with an all new 16-member cabinet – with no minister holding the portfolios they had prior to election day.
Regina Fire called to 212 CO alarms in 2024, these were the common causes
Regina Fire says it has responded to 212 carbon monoxide alarms in the city so far in 2024 and says there were some common causes.
Here's a look at the important issues in Regina, according to voters
A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan's capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
Want to move to Canada? Pros and cons of living in Saskatchewan
Following Donald Trump's presidential win, Americans flooded search engines with queries about moving to Canada.
Toronto
Richmond Hill father charged with murder in death of his seven-week-old infant
A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
Group frustrated over Danforth-Kingston project delays that could bring major bike lane, transit upgrades
Organizers with a community group in Toronto’s east end are concerned a potentially big project – with bike lane and streetscape upgrades – could be collecting dust due to new restrictions the Ford government plans to put on municipalities.
Montreal
Inuk man shot dead by police a victim of systemic racism: Crown-Indigenous minister
Canada's minister for Crown-Indigenous relations says the killing of an Inuk man by police in an Inuit village in Quebec's Far North is an example of systemic racism.
'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
Ottawa
Residents raise a stink about garbage heap on Ottawa street
A growing pile of garbage along Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end has become an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
6 people arrested during police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.
Six people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
Navigating your way around the City of Ottawa’s roundabouts
Roundabouts -- or traffic circles -- allow all traffic to flow in one direction through an intersection. They're meant to keep vehicles moving and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Atlantic
Damaged crane in Dartmouth prompts closure of Macdonald Bridge, neighbourhood evacuation
Crews are on the scene of a damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday afternoon.
Yarmouth deaths ruled murder-suicide, intimate partner violence; third case in N.S. in 3 weeks
For the third time in less than a month, the Nova Scotia RCMP has ruled two suspicious deaths a case of murder-suicide resulting from intimate partner violence.
N.S. RCMP confirms man who killed wife in Enfield was a retired Mountie
The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.
London
VIDEO Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.
Derelict building might get date with wrecking ball — finally
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
LDCSB confirms 'Leadership Planning Session' cost over $16,000
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
Kitchener
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Police investigating after firearm was stolen from vehicle in Kitchener
Police got a call around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday that, during the overnight hours, a firearm and ammunition were stolen from a locked vehicle in the area of Yellow Birch Drive and Hoddle Crescent.
Northern Ontario
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Pedestrian in the Sault charged following collision with a vehicle Thursday morning
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
N.L.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.