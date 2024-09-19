VANCOUVER
Our Community

Noel Holiday Light Festival & Market

noel
Share

Get ready, Surrey! Noel Holiday Light Festival & Market is lighting up the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from November 28 – December 23 with activities and entertainment for all ages.

Noel is a light festival that brings people together to embrace the joy and wonder of the holiday season. With dazzling light installations and enchanting holiday décor, it’s a festive atmosphere perfect for families, friends, and all holiday enthusiasts!

Tickets Include

  • Admission to Noel Surrey
  • Photos With Santa
  • Visits with the Green & Grumpy One
  • Mesmerizing light displays, including Electric Avenue, Frosty Forests, Illuminated See Saws and more
  • 50ft Ferris Wheel (Nov 28-Dec 19)
  • Bumper Cars & Berry-Go-Round (Dec 20-23)
  • Live Music
  • Kids Activities
  • Dance Performances
  • Kidsville ft. face painting, crafts, balloon twisting, Candy Cane slide and more
  • Rudy’s Play Reindeer Stable
  • Holiday Characters and Princesses

Access to:

  • Christmas Market
  • Jack Frost’s LED Igloo Bar
  • Holiday Food & Beverages
  • Holly Jolly Hub with Food Trucks, Fire Pits and Dining Huts
  • Festival Merchandise
  • Bavarian Plaza

Food, beverages, merch, and items purchased from the Christmas Market are an additional charge.

Prices:

  • Kids 6 and under are FREE
  • Youth/Teen (Age 7-18): $15
  • Adult (Age 19-65): $20
  • Senior (Age 65+): $15

Plus service charges and tax.

Tickets:

Subscriber Presale happening from Sept 20-25

  • All presale tickets come with a free Wishing Wand

Tickets on sale Sept 26 at 10am.

Subscribe or buy your tickets here.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News