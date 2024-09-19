Get ready, Surrey! Noel Holiday Light Festival & Market is lighting up the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from November 28 – December 23 with activities and entertainment for all ages.

Noel is a light festival that brings people together to embrace the joy and wonder of the holiday season. With dazzling light installations and enchanting holiday décor, it’s a festive atmosphere perfect for families, friends, and all holiday enthusiasts!

Tickets Include

Admission to Noel Surrey

Photos With Santa

Visits with the Green & Grumpy One

Mesmerizing light displays, including Electric Avenue, Frosty Forests, Illuminated See Saws and more

50ft Ferris Wheel (Nov 28-Dec 19)

Bumper Cars & Berry-Go-Round (Dec 20-23)

Live Music

Kids Activities

Dance Performances

Kidsville ft. face painting, crafts, balloon twisting, Candy Cane slide and more

Rudy’s Play Reindeer Stable

Holiday Characters and Princesses

Access to:

Christmas Market

Jack Frost’s LED Igloo Bar

Holiday Food & Beverages

Holly Jolly Hub with Food Trucks, Fire Pits and Dining Huts

Festival Merchandise

Bavarian Plaza

Food, beverages, merch, and items purchased from the Christmas Market are an additional charge.

Prices:

Kids 6 and under are FREE

Youth/Teen (Age 7-18): $15

Adult (Age 19-65): $20

Senior (Age 65+): $15

Plus service charges and tax.

Tickets:

Subscriber Presale happening from Sept 20-25

All presale tickets come with a free Wishing Wand

Tickets on sale Sept 26 at 10am.

Subscribe or buy your tickets here.