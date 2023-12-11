This holiday season, step into a magical winter wonderland straight out of the movies at Martini Town Merry & Bright in Langley!

The local film backlot has been used as a backdrop for numerous TV series, movies & commercials, and now it’s been transformed for the holiday season, with dazzling décor and twinkling lights adorning the building facades. Wander through the stunning storybook-like streets to find the perfect photo op!

Take a stroll down Market Lane to find the perfect holiday present while supporting & celebrating local businesses. Catch a mesmerizing array of singers, choirs, entertainers all month long… PLUS, meet the one-and-only Santa Claus, himself! Finally, get a taste of the delicious treats available onsite – from savoury Texas Smoke BBQ, to mouth-watering Wood Fired Pizza, or a festive bag of mini-donuts to enjoy!

Visit from Wednesday through Sunday until January 1st. For tickets and more information, click here!