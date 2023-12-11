VANCOUVER
Our Community

Martini Town Merry & Bright

Martini Town Merry and Bright

This holiday season, step into a magical winter wonderland straight out of the movies at Martini Town Merry & Bright in Langley!

The local film backlot has been used as a backdrop for numerous TV series, movies & commercials, and now it’s been transformed for the holiday season, with dazzling décor and twinkling lights adorning the building facades. Wander through the stunning storybook-like streets to find the perfect photo op!

Take a stroll down Market Lane to find the perfect holiday present while supporting & celebrating local businesses. Catch a mesmerizing array of singers, choirs, entertainers all month long… PLUS, meet the one-and-only Santa Claus, himself! Finally, get a taste of the delicious treats available onsite – from savoury Texas Smoke BBQ, to mouth-watering Wood Fired Pizza, or a festive bag of mini-donuts to enjoy!

Visit from Wednesday through Sunday until January 1st. For tickets and more information, click here!

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News