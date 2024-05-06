Crohn’s and Colitis Canada presents the Gutsy Walk 2024 on Sunday, June 2nd!

Enjoy a fun-filled, family-friendly and non-competitive day to walk and support those living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis! Participants can join the Vancouver walk held at John Hendry Park (Trout Lake) or the Fraser Valley walk at Surrey Bend Regional Park. For those who are unable to attend the in-person event and want to support, try out their Personal Walks option!

Spend the day taking part in activities for kids, grab a tasty treat from a food truck and enjoy performances from local dance groups and artists! Plus, you can learn all about Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s patient programs and research at on-site information booths, brimming with resources.

The $3 million raised annually helps Crohn’s and Colitis Canada achieve impact through research, education, services and awareness-building. Starting in 1996, this annual national event brings people together to support the 342,000 Canadians living with Crohn's and colitis with a new diagnosis every 44 minutes in Canada.

Life with Crohn’s or colitis can be lonely, energy-draining and unpredictable. This hope-filled event shows those living with these diseases that they are not alone! To register and donate now, click here.