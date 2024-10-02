The Canada Women’s Expo returns to the TRADEX Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre in Abbotsford, October 18, 19 & 20. Formerly known as the West Coast Women’s Show, this is Canada’s largest women’s event and has been a Western Canada favourite for over two decades. Known for its one-of-a-kind fashion shows, celebrity speakers, stage presentations, health & wellness seminars, and Girls' Night Out celebrations, the Ultimate Girls’ Weekend is back with fan favourites and exciting new content.

Anna Olson, presented by Born 3 Eggs, will be live on the Midland Appliance Culinary Stage on Friday and Saturday, where the Food Network star will share her favourite recipes and cooking tips!

On Sunday, don’t miss Zibby Allen, star of Netflix’s Virgin River, live on the Main Stage for an exclusive appearance, followed by a meet & greet.

Girls' Night Out Martini Night on Friday promises to be unforgettable with the Hall of Flame Calendar Firefighters Fashion Show. The firefighters will heat up the stage and proceeds from calendar sales will support the Vancouver Firefighter Charities.

Experience fantastic fashion shows, non-stop entertainment on 4 stages, and 500 free gifts on Sunday, October 20, while supplies last!

The Canada Women’s Expo is a shopper's dream! Many of our vendors are featuring exclusive Red Tag Show Specials, giveaways, and amazing prizes all weekend long.

The show also celebrates local, independent businesses that support our community. With over 300 vendors, many of which are women-owned or operated, this is your chance to shop and save, all while supporting local businesses.

Get inspired at the Women’s Empowerment Stage and stay healthy with tips and advice from experts on the Women’s Health Stage. It’s a weekend of inspiration, wellness, and fun!

Get your early Christmas shopping done at our Canada Makers Market, featuring 100 artisan vendors. Discover unique handmade products including gourmet foods, crafts, jewellery, and more.

Click here for tickets and more information!