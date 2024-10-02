Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Victoria crash

A pedestrian was struck by a taxi and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in downtown Victoria early Wednesday morning.

Police are still investigating the collision at the intersection of Douglas and Yates streets just before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters and paramedics were first on scene to provide emergency medical aid to the victim.

The busy intersection was closed to traffic for much of the morning and the taxi remained behind yellow scene tape.

Traffic officers gathered evidence and reopened the intersection to commuters shortly after 9 a.m.

"We thank commuters for their patience as we investigated this serious incident," the Victoria Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or those with video evidence from the scene to contact police at 250-995-7654.

"The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time," the statement said.