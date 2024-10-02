VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties say burned vehicle connected to suspicious death near Kamloops, B.C.

    The RCMP provided an image of a blue Dodge Dart similar to the vehicle police believe is connected to the suspicious death. (RCMP) The RCMP provided an image of a blue Dodge Dart similar to the vehicle police believe is connected to the suspicious death. (RCMP)
    Share

    Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body and a burned vehicle were discovered in two rural areas near Kamloops, B.C., last week.

    The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit says the body was discovered after the man was reported missing to the Kamloops RCMP on Sept. 23.

    Investigators have not said where the body was discovered, but at 5:30 a.m. that same day, police were called to a blue Dodge Dart that was found burning near Tunkwa Lake Road and Highway 97D in the Logan Lake area.

    Authorities have determined the vehicle fire and the body are connected, the RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

    Police have not released any details about the victim or his manner of death.

    "Determining the manner and cause of death is the top priority for investigators at this time, and information surrounding the vehicle fire will assist investigators in that regard," Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in the release.

    "In an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police will not be releasing further information about the found body and/or the subsequent SED MCU investigation."

    Investigators are asking anyone with information or images of the Dodge Dart in the Logan Lake area on Sept. 22 or Sept. 23 to contact police at 1-877-987-8477.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News