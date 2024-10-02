Mounties say burned vehicle connected to suspicious death near Kamloops, B.C.

Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body and a burned vehicle were discovered in two rural areas near Kamloops, B.C., last week.

The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit says the body was discovered after the man was reported missing to the Kamloops RCMP on Sept. 23.

Investigators have not said where the body was discovered, but at 5:30 a.m. that same day, police were called to a blue Dodge Dart that was found burning near Tunkwa Lake Road and Highway 97D in the Logan Lake area.

Authorities have determined the vehicle fire and the body are connected, the RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

Police have not released any details about the victim or his manner of death.

"Determining the manner and cause of death is the top priority for investigators at this time, and information surrounding the vehicle fire will assist investigators in that regard," Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in the release.

"In an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police will not be releasing further information about the found body and/or the subsequent SED MCU investigation."

Investigators are asking anyone with information or images of the Dodge Dart in the Logan Lake area on Sept. 22 or Sept. 23 to contact police at 1-877-987-8477.