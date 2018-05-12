

CTV Vancouver





More evacuation orders were issued overnight in Osoyoos, B.C., as officials ask volunteers to help distribute sandbags to guard residential properties.

People living on 30 properties were told to leave immediately on Friday evening due to high water. Addresses on Solana Key Court, Harbour Key Drive, Cottonwood Drive and Kingfisher Drive were affected.

That brought the total number of Osoyoos properties under evacuation order to 53.

Another 16 rural properties around Okanagan Lake and the Coast Hotel are also under an evacuation order.

On Saturday morning, officials with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued a news release asking volunteers to help fill sandbags at several public locations.

Volunteers were to use the bags to protect private residences since city crews were too busy sandbagging critical infrastructure.

One resident, Trudy Johnston, used a stand up paddleboard to navigate her submerged street and check on neighbours Saturday.

The water levels of Osoyoos Lake, the long and narrow body of water that cuts through the town, have already surpassed their highest point last year. Officials say the water is continuing to rise, largely due a high flow in the Similkameen River blocking outflow from the lake.

Officials have asked non-residents to stay away from the evacuated areas around Osoyoos Lake, and traffic control is being set up to limit access to local residents.

With files from the Canadian Press