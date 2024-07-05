Orphan B.C. orca calf unseen since May despite family sightings: researchers
A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
A statement from Bay Cetology on Thursday said the two-year-old female killer whale known as kwiisahi?is or Brave Little Hunter could be travelling with an unsighted pod, moving between groups of orcas or "she is gone."
The statement said there have been several documented sightings of the calf's maternal family and related groups of Bigg's killer whales since she swam free of the lagoon near the village of Zeballos on April 26.
But there have been no sightings of kwiisahi?is for almost eight weeks by Bay Cetology, Fisheries and Oceans Canada or other whale spotters.
"(We) have collectively identified many other killer whales since mid-May, including kwiisahi?is's natal group, her great grandmother's group, her auntie's group as well as other groups known to frequent the west coast of Vancouver Island. Kwiisahi?is was not with any of these groups," said Jared Towers, Bay Cetology's executive director.
Towers, who spent several weeks in Zeballos working on a rescue strategy for kwiisahi?is, said the orcas sighted since May comprise only a portion of the coast's Bigg's killer whale population.
"It is possible that kwiisahi?is is travelling with any group of killer whales that have not been seen over the past few months, including either of her great aunt's groups," he said.
"It is also possible she is moving between unrelated groups or that she is gone."
Towers said the research group doesn't think the orca calf would have died before the end of May because of her body condition when she was last sighted, and the fact that she had been showing interest in prey since returning to open water.
Towers said it's likely that sometime in mid-May, kwiisahi?is joined another orca group or moved on from the area around Esperanza Inlet where she was last seen.
Kwiisahi?is was trapped in the lagoon for more than a month after the death of her pregnant mother, which became stranded on a rocky beach at low tide and died.
Towers said adoption into killer whale groups is common, but usually only occurs if it does not affect the survival of more closely related members.
He said it is also becoming more common for young Bigg's killer whales such as kwiisahi?is to branch out on their own for extended periods.
"These youngsters may set off on their own intentionally while others could be left with other whales on purpose or accidentally," said Towers. "In many cases these whales find their way back to their natal group while in other cases they disappear altogether and are eventually presumed deceased."
He said he is aware of two B.C. cases in which lost young orcas ended up reuniting with their families or other orcas and are now considered healthy, with one subsequently giving birth to two calves.
"The efforts to encourage kwiisahi?is to open water were done so to give her the best chance for re-integration into her community," Towers said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.
Court says social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but remain in EU as he awaits trial
A court in Romania's capital ruled Friday that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
14-year-old crashes parents' car, leaves it in flames in a ditch on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga, Ont.: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending after a 14-year-old crashed their parents' car on Highway 401 in Mississauga and left the car in flames in a ditch.
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
NEW Hurricane Beryl slams into Mexico's coast as a Category 2 storm; 11 dead across the Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl swirled ashore on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula near the resort town of Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power after leaving a trail of destruction and at least 11 dead across the Caribbean region.
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Judge says Nashville school shooter's writings can't be released as victims' families have copyright
The writings of the person who killed three nine-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville last year cannot be released to the public, a judge ruled Thursday.
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate rose to its highest level in more than 2 years last month
The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday.
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
