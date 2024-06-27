Optimistic, but aware: wet weather easing Fort Nelson, B.C., fire fears
The mayor of Fort Nelson, B.C., says the community is feeling more comfortable after a week of wet weather and a downgraded drought threat, but that doesn't mean they're blind to the risk of wildfires that still exists in the region.
Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser says the community, which was evacuated because of a wildfire in May, received rain for much of this week and has recently been downgraded to a Level 3 drought risk.
The region has previously been at the highest risk, Level 5, where adverse effects from drought were considered "almost certain."
Fraser says plumes of smoke are still visible on hot days and residents know that a stretch of hot, dry, weather would be enough to increase fire behaviour again.
The mayor says the hot spots are burning "in the black," meaning they are within the charred boundaries of previous fires, and not spreading.
Fraser says the community is going ahead with Canada Day festivities this weekend and tourists have been returning since the evacuation ended.
"I think those people they just held off and now they're coming. We see our campsite full, we're seeing people walking around town, the museum is full of people," he said.
"So we're pretty optimistic as we look over our shoulders at where these fires are burning."
The province is warning that warm weather and drought conditions this Canada Day long weekend could increase the risk of wildfires in the province.
A statement from the ministries of Forests and Emergency Management says people should stay up to date on current conditions, follow fire bans and restrictions, and have an emergency plan that is shared with friends and family.
The latest information from the BC Wildfire Service Thursday says there are 93 active wildfires in the province, including five that have started in the last 24 hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Marilyn Monroe's former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from demolition
Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
WestJet says mechanics strike would disrupt long weekend plans for 250,000 travellers
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 24-year-old in Nanaimo, B.C.
A wrong-way driver has been arrested and charged nearly one year after a 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on highway collision in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
'Significant flood' damages city hall in Langford, B.C.
The city hall building in Langford, B.C., is closed Thursday after a burst water pipe caused "a significant flood" at the municipal office west of Victoria.
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Edmonton
-
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
-
Alberta announces final numbers for fiscal year, including $4.3B surplus
Alberta has announced its final numbers for the fiscal year that ended in March and the bottom line is a $4.3-billion surplus.
Calgary
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW 'A big blessing': Some Calgary business owners happy to see customers come back
On Wednesday evening, the barricades along 16 Avenue N.W. started coming down and, by Thursday morning, traffic had reopened between Home Road and 43 Street N.W.
-
Alleged Braeside drug home shut down by sheriffs
A house in the Calgary community of Braeside is the latest to be shut down by Alberta Sheriffs over alleged drug trafficking activities.
-
'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
-
'Always a risk': Lethbridge taking stock of water infrastructure in light of Calgary main break
In light of the ongoing water main repair in Calgary, Lethbridge city council was provided an update on the city's pipe infrastructure and discussed if there's any potential for a similar catastrophic break.
-
Dawgs take down Gulls at Seaman Stadium, defeating Sylvan Lake 10-4
The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.
Winnipeg
-
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
-
Sentencing underway for Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
-
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Regina
-
Mayor claims progress being made on REAL, board replacement months away
Proceedings at Regina's city council moved at a snail’s pace – with the meeting dragging on to the late evening hours. Mayor Sandra Masters says some progress was made on the topic of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
-
Regina drivers to face mandatory alcohol screening in July
Drivers who get behind the wheel after enjoying a drink have a greater chance of facing severe penalties, as mandatory alcohol screenings are set to return in Regina.
-
Volunteers needed for missing person search in Moose Jaw: police
Moose Jaw's Police Service (MJPS) is asking for volunteers to help in the search for an 80-year-old resident who has gone missing.
Saskatoon
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
WATCH LIVE: Saskatoon residents spar in special hearing over housing accelerator fund
Over 50 speakers are scheduled to debate the pros and cons of the proposed zoning changes for the federal housing accelerator fund in a special hearing at Saskatoon's city hall on Thursday morning.
-
Nutrien says no one was injured in fire at Vanscoy, Sask. potash mine
Emergency crews were on the scene at Nutrien’s Vanscoy potash mine following a fire on Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto police say gunfire incidents up 74 per cent from last year as they launch tow truck task force
Toronto has seen a staggering 74 per cent increase in gunfire incidents compared to the same time last year and police said Thursday that they have identified some disturbing trends which are contributing to the violence.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world
Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.
-
Montreal transit users will be able to use their smartphones to board the metro, bus
Montreal transit riders can expect to use their smartphones to pay as they board the bus and metro next year, the regional transit authority said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
-
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
-
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
Atlantic
-
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
-
'I do have concerns': N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs clarifies comments made on province's education system
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs admits he does have some "frustration" with the province’s public school system, but claims recent comments he made were not specifically directed at teachers.
London
-
London goaltender signed to AHL in Belleville
Michael Simpson, 21, has made it all the way from his hometown of London, Ont., to being signed as a goaltender to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the 2024-2025 season.
-
Huron OPP lay drug trafficking charges in Exeter
On Tuesday, an investigation into two people in the Exeter area came to a close, when police used a warrant to enter their property.
-
London police on the hunt for two suspects in break and enters in southeast London
Two break and enters in the southeast end of the city have London police on the hunt for two suspects. Around 6 a.m. on June 8, two men reportedly wearing ski masks were seen carrying weapons and going into a home, but took nothing.
Kitchener
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
-
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich
At least three vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday in Woolwich.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
-
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
-
Victim was lured to residence by former partner, ‘ambushed and assaulted,’ northern Ont. police say
Two people have been charged in East Ferris Township after a victim was lured into an ambush and attacked by their former partner.
N.L.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, and rain in the forecast for central Labrador is expected to further ease the threat.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
-
Federal government ends northern cod moratorium in Newfoundland after 32 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador northern cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed scores of coastal communities after it was imposed more than 30 years ago.