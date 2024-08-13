Online scam targets BC Hydro customers with fake ads, call centre, RCMP warn

Mounties are warning BC Hydro customers about an online scam that is mimicking the electricity provider's customer help line.

Authorities have received more than 100 complaints about the online advertisements that urge customers to call a phony BC Hydro support line to set up new services or reconnect an existing account, police said in a news release Monday.

The ads reportedly use BC Hydro's name but link users with a fraudulent website and phone number.

The B.C. RCMP say the ads typically show up when users search for the real BC Hydro site. When the victims call the fake number, the scammers ask the customer the same set of questions BC Hydro's customer support centre uses to verify customer identities.

"The RCMP is actively investigating all reports of this scam and it requests the public to report the issues to their local police if they have fallen victim," the release said.

"The RCMP is working with BC Hydro to have these phishing websites removed from search engines, but request the public do their due diligence when on the internet to ensure they are on the legitimate website."

It's not the first time scammers have mimicked a provincial Crown corporation to dupe British Columbians into handing over their financial information.

In March, the province's gambling body warned that online ads were using the names and logos of legitimate casinos to offer fake gambling promotions.

Police are reminding the public that BC Hydro does not collect credit card or banking information over the phone, by email or text message.

Any overdue BC Hydro account holder will receive notices by mail or a recorded phone message reminding customers to make a payment online at bchydro.com.

Anyone who encounters fraudulent website is asked to report it to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre.