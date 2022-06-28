One dead in fiery single-vehicle crash in Burnaby

BURNABY, B.C. -

One person is dead after a serious crash along the Burnaby-Vancouver border.

An investigation is now underway, which blocked traffic Tuesday morning along Boundary Road, a busy commuter route.

Police and firefighters from both Burnaby and Vancouver were called to Boundary Road near Avondale Street at about 12:45 a.m.

Investigators say it’s believed a Jeep SUV plowed into a tree and caught fire.

One person was trapped inside and died on scene.

First responders placed a tarp over the driver's side of the mangled vehicle.

Police say it’s too early to say whether speed or alcohol were factors however, the damage left behind appears to be evidence of a high impact crash.

The airbags were deployed, the vehicle was almost unrecognizable, and there were crushed car parts all over the road.

The SUV came to a stop in the centre median, but Burnaby RCMP are taking the lead on the investigation.

No details about the victim have been released at this point, and it’s unclear how long Boundary Road will be shut for.

This is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.