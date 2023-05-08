One dead after motorcycle collides with minivan: Surrey RCMP

A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle collision in Surrey’s Grandview Heights neighbourhood Sunday evening, RCMP say.

At around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on 24th Avenue at 164th Street. The motorcyclist was found with life-threatening injuries, and – despite crews' attempted life-saving measures – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police say.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam video around the area of 24th Avenue and 164th Street at the time of the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 23-71556.